SECNAV Del Toro Advances Maritime Statecraft, Strengthens Maritime Dominance during Visit to Raytheon

TUSCON, AZ (October 4, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to receive updates and provide feedback on advanced naval capabilities and programs today. Discussions with Raytheon leadership addressed production timelines, industrial base health, and future technology development.

Secretary Del Toro met with Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power at Raytheon, Gina Cunningham, Vice President for Naval Missile Systems, and Gerard Hueber, Vice President of Requirements and Capabilities.

During discussions, the Secretary emphasized the importance of continued investment in the defense industrial base to deliver cutting-edge solutions that strengthen maritime dominance amidst ongoing operations and in strategic competition. He pointed to proven success of U.S. Navy weapons systems aboard carrier strike groups and guided-missile destroyers to defeat Houthi and Iranian attacks in the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea. He also noted competitors were watching those engagements closely and taking note of the Navy’s success.

“No one should doubt our Navy and Marine Corps team’s ability to deploy and operate the world’s most complex naval weapons systems in self-defense and in defense of our allies and partners,” said Del Toro. “That is exactly why we invest so much to develop our maritime threats, but also to deter our strategic competitors from testing our resolve. That is also why this important visit is timely before our Navy demonstrates the ability to rearm at sea for the first time next week. “

The Secretary received updates on several critical programs including, the Standard Missile family, the AN/SPY-6 radar, the Tomahawk missile system and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (cUAS) capabilities. The Secretary also received updates on accelerating SM-6 Block IA production, including investments to increase production capacity, secure more sources for critical components, and modernize manufacturing processes. Discussions also addressed the evolving threat of unmanned aircraft systems and the company's ongoing efforts to develop and deploy effective countermeasures.

This visit reinforced the importance of a robust and resilient defense industrial base. The Secretary expressed confidence in Raytheon's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that support the Department of the Navy's mission.