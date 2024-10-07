Acumera is an Approved Provider of Managed Network Services to Chevron and Texaco Retail Locations

Chevron Fueling Forecourt

Acumera is an approved managed network services provider (MNSP) for Chevron and Texaco, delivering enhanced connectivity and security to fuel retailers

Acumera is proud to offer Chevron our comprehensive managed network solutions that empower gas and convenience store owners to drive growth and innovation” — Dan Gleeson, VP of Sales at Acumera

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera, the leading provider of managed network security, is proud to announce an agreement to become a certified managed network services provider for Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (“Chevron”), a global energy leader, to deliver enhanced connectivity and other services to Chevron and Texaco branded fuel retailers across the United States."Acumera has been our trusted partner for years, providing secure, PCI-compliant remote connectivity to POS providers’ help desks. Their robust platform, coupled with their responsive help desk and proactive support, ensures site operators meet stringent security standards while maintaining reliable, real-time access to critical systems. This gives us an edge in operational efficiency and compliance." – Matt Truax, Truax CorporationThe Secure Edge Connections package includes: AcuLink™ patented technology facilitating secure PCI compliant communication between the retailer and approved third-party service technicians. AcuVigil™ patented dashboard providing port-level visibility for fast and efficient resolution to any connectivity issues.• 24/7 Customer Support Center with industry-leading response and resolution.• A secure and reliable connection to Invenco by GVR’s Secure Edge Platform, ensuring seamless and protected access to critical business data and services.• Monthly Internal and External vulnerability scanning to identify and correct any security weaknesses with actionable and simple reporting.• PCI Compliance portal with the industry's most thorough attestation of compliance (AOC) covering every device on the network, simplifying compliance management.• Broadband and cellular managed services, providing station operators with a variety of connectivity options such as DSL, cable, 4/5G wireless, and satellite service.In addition to secure point-of-sale connectivity and PCI compliance, Acumera is an approved Verifone and Invenco by GVR MNSP that proactively monitors store networks, provides 24/7 technical support, and a range of IP-based services to streamline store operations by enabling third-party providers of Automatic Tank Gauges, temperature monitors, AI-enhanced video surveillance, inventory scanners, digital signage, and more. Moreover, station owners can leverage Acumera's innovative solutions to enhance the in-store customer experience by enabling third-party offerings for services like ATMs, car wash coupons, photo kiosks, further differentiating themselves in the marketplace and optimizing their business for success."Acumera is proud to offer Chevron our comprehensive managed network solutions that empower gas and convenience store owners to drive growth and innovation," said Dan Gleeson, VP of Sales at Acumera. "We look forward to supporting Chevron's vision of providing best-in-class technology solutions that enable its customers to thrive in today's competitive environment."

