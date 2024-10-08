IQNOX Unveils IQNECT: The Future of ALM with AI for Codebeamer

Introducing IQNECT, the next evolution of Codebeamer. Powered by AI, our integrated solution will elevate your productivity and transform your workflow. Powered by AI, our integrated Codebeamer solution will elevate your productivity and transform your workflow. Intelligently view the health of your projects, drilling down to an item level and highlighting problem areas.

IQNOX is excited to announce the official launch of IQNECT, an innovative AI-powered SaaS integration for PTC’s Codebeamer.

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQNOX is excited to announce the official launch of IQNECT , an innovative AI-powered SaaS integration for PTC’s Codebeamer. IQNECT harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize how teams manage their Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) processes, driving productivity, improving efficiency, and offering real-time insights for businesses in competitive industries.IQNECT releases with six core features designed to optimize every aspect of the ALM process:1. Semantic Search: IQNECT’s Semantic Search feature allows users to quickly and easily find content semantically. Unlike traditional keyword-based searches, IQNECT’s AI uses context and meaning to surface the most relevant content, saving valuable time and improving project accuracy.2. Analysis: By utilizing AI to analyze projects against your organization’s best practices and standards, IQNECT provides tailored ratings, feedback, and optimization suggestions. This feature helps teams elevate the quality of their work by focusing on areas in need of improvement.3. Decomposition: This feature simplifies the complexity of project management by automatically generating downstream related items. This includes trace relationships, which can often be time-consuming and prone to human error.4. Enhanced Trace View: With Enhanced Trace View, users have access to all necessary context at their fingertips while authoring content. This feature ensures that teams can reference relevant information in real time, reducing mistakes and improving the accuracy of the work being created.5. Dashboards: IQNECT’s Dashboards provide users with an intelligent, real-time view of the overall health of their projects. This feature allows users to drill down to the item level, highlighting problem areas and offering actionable insights.6. Auto Complete/Expand: Auto Complete/Expand is an AI-powered content generation tool that helps users create based on their initial input. IQNECT’s AI suggests content that aligns with the project’s goals, standards, and best practices.---About IQNOXFounded in 2019, IQNOX has become a leader in ALM and IoT solutions, empowering organizations to innovate beyond the boundaries of today to conquer the demands of tomorrow. IQNOX continues to push boundaries, enabling digital transformation across industries.“Our approach to AI is centered on empowering the end user. We’re not here to replace people, but to enhance their ability to make smarter decisions, work more efficiently, and unlock greater value. IQNECT, our digital thread platform, brings this vision to life by leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI and machine learning to exponentially amplify productivity, quality, and overall user satisfaction and adoption.”- Michael Tesmer, Founder & CEO of IQNOX

Introducing IQNECT - AI for Codebeamer

