MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 23, 2024, to Monday, September 30, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 23, 2024, through Monday, September 30, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 23, 2024

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-147-316

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

A Taurus TH9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Tryone Anthony Cauls, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Endangerment with a Firearm (Public Place), Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-147-640

A Smith & Wesson CTG revolver, a Smith & Wesson 32 long CTG revolver, and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1300 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-147-773

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of O Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-147-791

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 24-147-858

An E3 Arms Omega 15 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Emerson Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-147-873

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

An Ithaca 37 12-gauge shotgun and a Harrington & Richardson .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 700 block of 57th Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-148-671

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Devin Rashaan Peterson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-148-672

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Bryan Hagigal, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Marquette Ray, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Mekhi Mimiko, of Northeast, D.C., 30-year-old Rashad Hood, of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Justin Brewer, of no fixed address, 31-year-old Gino Marcese Williams, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Raeshad Crosson, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Demarko C. Allen, of Northeast, D.C., and 50-year-old Matthew Vashon King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unalwful Possession of a Machine Gun, Felon in Possession, Robbery, Contempt, Unlawful Entry, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-148-676

A Glock 17 BB gun was recovered in the 5300 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-148-707

Thursday, September 26, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-148-726

A Taurus G3X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Bryan Christopher Washington, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Anthony Pickett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-148-858

A Cobra FS-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Wesley Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-148-887

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ahmad Kinnard, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-149-038

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dominique Monte Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-149-158

A Springfield Armory Echelon 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Macomb Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tristan Deon Bell, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carry a Pistol. CCN: 24-149-259

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Operation of All-terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-149-357

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Cueron Tyre Stewart, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-149-425

Friday, September 27, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-149-495

A Glock 19 BB gun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Donovan Adams, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery, Theft First Degree, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle. CCN: 24-149-635

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 64-year-old Jeffrey Carroll, of Long George, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Permit Suspended. CCN: 24-149-669

Saturday, September 28, 2024

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Antwan Donnell Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-150-073

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Bria Delores Johnson, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-150-473

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-150-530

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jamari Lindsay, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-150-540

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-150-586

Sunday, September 29, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Durriel Antonio Smith, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unalwful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-150-612

A Beretta 92G 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Daniel Wilson, of Gaithersburg, MD, and 27-year-old Timothy Sandidge, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-150-685

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony Maranga Gesicho, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-150-782

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Church Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-150-968

A Stoeger ST-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-150-971

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Zavon Poole, of Capitol Heights, MD, 21-year-old Damarco Deandre Utley, of Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old Donavan Braxton, of New Carrollton, MD, and 28-year-old James Antar Ferguson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-150-993

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Wayne Brown, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-151-075

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-151-078

A Ruger SR-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-151-099

Monday, September 30, 2024

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of P Street, Nrothwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Shakalia Talley, of Glen Burnie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-151-430

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ejion Thornton, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-151-449

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Dontre Bryant, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-151-508

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6100 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Braxton Stewart, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, Reckless Driving, Flee Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-151-541

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

