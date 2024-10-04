DoHS Extends Application Deadline for SNAP Benefit Replacements Due to Hurricane Helene Losses





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) is extending the deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit replacement applications in response to the significant impact of Hurricane Helene.

Residents in several West Virginia counties affected by the September 27, 2024 storm now have additional time to apply for assistance after losing food purchased with SNAP benefits due to the disaster.

“We remain committed to supporting West Virginians during these challenging times,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. "Disasters like Hurricane Helene can compound difficulties for families already facing hardship. By extending this deadline, we aim to provide some relief and ensure that no one is left without the help they need.”

Residents in the following counties have until the close of business on October 28, 2024, to submit their applications: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Summers, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming.

Individuals who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to power outages lasting more than four hours are encouraged to apply for benefit replacements. For more information about eligibility or to request an application, residents can contact their local DoHS county office or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Customer Services Hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

