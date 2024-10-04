Changsha Vanke Zitai A18 by Tid Design Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Changsha Vanke Zitai A18

Tid Design's Changsha Vanke Zitai A18 Flat Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Tid Design 's "Changsha Vanke Zitai A18" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the award-winning flat, showcasing its significance within the interior design industry.The Changsha Vanke Zitai A18 flat by Tid Design exemplifies the relevance of thoughtful interior design in creating living spaces that cater to the specific needs and preferences of individuals. By employing modern design approaches and focusing on classic elegance, the flat aligns with the evolving trends and demands of the market, offering a luxurious and refined living environment for its residents.Tid Design's award-winning flat stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and harmonious blend of elements. The interior design seamlessly extends the architectural principles, capturing the essence of "architecture, art, and life." Through subtle furnishings and carefully selected daily items, the compact living space achieves a spacious feel while maintaining a soft and friendly ambiance throughout.The recognition bestowed upon Changsha Vanke Zitai A18 by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Tid Design's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in interior design, setting a benchmark for future projects and contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Changsha Vanke Zitai A18 was designed by Chief designer: Dana Zhang and Designer: Hannah Gao of Tid Design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tid DesignBased in Shanghai, China, Tid Design is a leading design agency dedicated to creating innovative and captivating designs that inspire and engage audiences. With a team of talented designers and creatives, Tid Design specializes in providing a wide range of design services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. The firm believes in collaboration and communication, working closely with clients to understand their vision and goals, ensuring that every design project reflects their unique identity and objectives.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award showcase a high level of skill in blending form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The award highlights the designer's ability to innovate and influence industry standards positively through their attention to detail and thoughtful use of materials and technology. Winning designs in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, and accessibility compliance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that promotes excellence and innovation across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and celebrate remarkable achievements that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit https://interiordesignaward.com

