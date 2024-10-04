Age Strong Blog: The Kennedy Center Cares

The Kennedy Center in Charlestown offers support and programming for people of all ages.

By Jordan Rich, Age Strong Staff

The Center is one of many Older Americans Act grantees through Age Strong and its Senior Services Program hosts recreational activities for older adults at their Community Resource Center located at 15 Tufts Street in Charlestown.

From food distribution and exercise to health education and translation services, the Community Resource Center’s staff provide a safe environment to meet the various needs of whoever walks through their door.

Highlights of fall activities for older adults include:

a Strength and Balance class, Thursdays at 11 a.m.

“Senior Chef,” a friendly cooking competition

Sophia Moon’s monthly Senior Paint, and

much more.

The Kennedy Center welcomes both new and returning residents.

For questions or to reserve your spot for an upcoming activity, contact Senior Services Coordinator Kim Kyle by phone at 617-241-8866 x1351 or email Kklye@kennedycenter.org. Learn more about the Kennedy Center.