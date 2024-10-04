Traffic Advisory for October 4, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 6, 2024

The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon continue further down Boylston Street taking a left onto Charles Street. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Beacon Street, North side, from Spruce Street to David Mugar Way

South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street.

Boylston Street, Both sides, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street, Both sides, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces (FD056-060)

Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue

Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

Boston 10K For Women – Saturday, October 12, 2024

The annual Boston 10K for Women will follow this route:

Beacon Street, right onto Massachusetts Avenue, over Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, into Cambridge, onto Memorial Drive eastbound, turn around at Wadsworth Street, heading eastbound to Vasser Street were runner reverse direction on Memorial Drive, heading westbound, left onto the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street finishing between the center gate of the Public Garden and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street

Beacon Street,Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 23, 2024

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, the annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

EAST BOSTON

East BOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction on the following street:

Marginal Street, South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

ROSLINDALE

Roslindale Parade – Sunday, October 6, 2024

The annual Roslindale Day Parade will will require parking restrictions to be in place on the following streets:

STAGING AREA

Cummins Highway, North side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street

Murray Hill Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Firth Road, South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Bexley Road, South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street

Washington Street, Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway

South Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue

Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from South Street to Roberts Street

Basile Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street

Robert Street, Both sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue

Walter Street, Both sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street

South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street

South Walter Street, Both sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street

PARADE ROUTE

Belgrade Avenue, Both sides, from Roberts Street to West Roxbury Parkway

West Roxbury Parkway, Both sides, from Belgrade Avenue to Msgr. Finn Circle

Msgr. Finn Circle, Both sides, from West Roxbury Parkway to South Street

Centre Street, Both sides, from Msgr. Finn circle to South Street

South Street, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walter Street

SEAPORT

MR8K – Sunday, October 13, 2024

The MR8K will take place in the Seaport District of South Boston. The race will start on Sleeper Street. This race will require some temporary parking regulations on the following streets:

Sleeper Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Seaport Boulevard.

Seaport Boulevard, North side, Fan Pier Boulevard to B Street.

Fan Pier Boulevard, East side, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Pier 4 Boulevard, Both sides, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Northern Avenue, South side, Fan Pier Boulevard to Pier 4 Boulevard.

WEST END

Congress Street will reopen in an interim condition for all pedestrians and vehicles headed north towards New Chardon Street. We will be having discussions with the project developer and MBTA to determine any further changes based on construction timelines and what best serves the needs of transit riders. Sudbury Street will remain open to two-way traffic.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.