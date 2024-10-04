Métis Crossing Welcomes Ministers Schow and Wilson for Indigenous Tourism Strategy Launch

Métis Crossing Logo From left: MLA Glen Van Dijken, Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow, Indigenous Tourism Alberta CEO Shae Bird, Métis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois, and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson at Métis Crossing

Provincial Tourism Strategy aims to create economic growth while sharing province’s highlights, with focus on Indigenous culture and history.

This investment is a testament to the vital role that Indigenous tourism plays in preserving and sharing our rich cultural stories with the world.” — Juanita Marois

SMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing proudly hosted Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson on Friday, October 4, 2024, for the launch of the Provincial Tourism Strategy, with a specific focus on Indigenous tourism. This event underscores the Government of Alberta’s commitment to expanding and enhancing the role of Indigenous-led tourism experiences across the province.Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, is honoured to have been chosen as the venue for this landmark announcement. The Provincial Tourism Strategy aims to create economic growth while sharing the province’s geographic and cultural highlights with visitors from around the globe, with one of its main focuses being the rich history and culture of Alberta’s Indigenous peoples.Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her enthusiasm for the announcement and the government's continued investment in Indigenous tourism.“We were thrilled to welcome Ministers Schow and Wilson to Métis Crossing for the Indigenous launch of the Provincial Tourism Strategy. This investment is a testament to the vital role that Indigenous tourism plays in preserving and sharing our rich cultural stories with the world. Métis Crossing has long been a place where people can connect with the Métis story, and this strategy will help us, and others, continue to offer those unique, meaningful experiences. The future of tourism is vibrant, and Indigenous tourism is at the heart of it.”The Provincial Tourism Strategy highlights the importance of Indigenous tourism not only as a key economic driver but also as a way to share cultural knowledge and history. Métis Crossing continues to offer guests a diverse range of cultural experiences, from historical workshops and wildlife experiences to unique accommodations such as sky-watching domes and the Lodge at Métis Crossing.Métis Crossing welcomes visitors year-round to experience the rich Métis heritage through hands-on cultural programs, workshops, and events, promoting understanding and reconciliation through tourism.For more information about Métis Crossing and upcoming events, please visit metiscrossing.com About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta’s premier Métis cultural destination, offering an array of immersive cultural and historical experiences. It serves as a gathering place for all to learn about Métis history and culture through engaging programs and unique accommodations. Métis Crossing is located in the heart of Alberta, overlooking the North Saskatchewan River, on historical Métis land.

