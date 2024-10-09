Harlowe Unveils Sol 5 Mobile Light and Tabletop Tripod Series for MagSafe

Harlowe Tabletop Tripod Sol 5 with MagSafe Sol 5

Harlowe debuts the new Sol 5 Mobile Light and Tabletop Tripod Series for MagSafe, elevating everything from Zoom calls and selfies to high-end content creation.

These new solutions provide the versatility and adaptability that modern content demands, making it easier for anyone—whether a professional or a hobbyist—to present themselves in their best light.” — Helena Bian, CEO and Founder, Harlowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe , a leader in premium lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Sol 5 Mobile Light and Tabletop Tripod Series for MagSafe. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, these innovative products offer an exceptional combination of portability, functionality, and style—elevating any setup with powerful lighting and stability options that seamlessly integrate with MagSafe-enabled devices.“With the Sol 5 and our new Tabletop Tripod Series, we wanted to create products that not only deliver exceptional performance but also integrate effortlessly into the workflows of today’s creators,” said Helena Bian, Founder & CEO of Harlowe. “These new solutions provide the versatility and adaptability that modern content demands, making it easier for anyone—whether a professional or a hobbyist—to present themselves in their best light.”The Sol 5 Mobile Light is available in two models: the Bi-Color Classic and the Smart Classic. The Bi-Color Classic ($79.00 MSRP) offers adjustable warm-to-cool color temperature settings, making it ideal for achieving the right ambiance in any setting, whether for video calls, content creation, or live streaming. The Sol 5 is built with an advanced double-layered anti-glare design to minimize eye strain and provide a more comfortable lighting experience, ideal for extended periods of use. The light meets RG0 (Risk Group 0) certification, ensuring it is safe for prolonged exposure without harmful effects on the eyes.The Sol 5 Smart Classic ($149.00 MSRP) expands on this versatility with RGB color capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to fine-tune their lighting directly from their smartphone. The Bluetooth-enabled Sol 5 Smart Classic will be available for shipment starting in January 2025, ensuring precise control and dynamic lighting effects for creators looking to add a unique touch to their content.Both models come with a soft pouch for easy transport and a USB Type-C charging cable for quick and convenient power-ups, making the Sol 5 a perfect portable solution for creators on the go.The Tabletop Tripod Series offers two options to complement the Sol 5 Mobile Light: the Tabletop Tripod Classic ($79.00 MSRP) and the Tabletop Tripod Studio Classic ($95.00 MSRP). With their sleek, minimalistic design and compact form factor, both tripods provide stable support for MagSafe-enabled devices, making them ideal for a range of shooting scenarios. The Tabletop Tripod Classic is lightweight and easy to carry, while the Studio Classic offers enhanced stability for heavier setups or multi-device configurations. Both models include a soft pouch for easy storage and transport, ensuring a seamless workflow for creators wherever they go.To further elevate the lighting experience, Harlowe is also launching the Softbox for Sol 5 ($39.00 MSRP) alongside the Sol 5 and Tabletop Tripod Series on October 9, 2024. Tailored specifically for the Sol 5, the softbox diffuses and softens the light output, creating a balanced and natural look that reduces harsh shadows—perfect for photography, video content, or professional conferencing. This accessory will be available for purchase in mid-October 2024 and comes with its own carrying pouch, making it a versatile addition to any content creator’s toolkit.In addition, Harlowe will be releasing two faux leather bags and a Travel Kit on October 30, 2024. These accessories are designed to provide additional storage and mobility solutions for creators looking to protect their gear in style while traveling.The Harlowe Sol 5 Mobile Light and Tabletop Tripod Series are available now at select retailers and on the Harlowe website. The Bluetooth-enabled Sol 5 Smart Classic will begin shipping in January 2025. These new products reflect Harlowe’s continued commitment to providing high-quality tools that empower creators to explore new possibilities and elevate their work to the next level.ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @harlowecreators

