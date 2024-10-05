Sit Still Brings Modern Kids’ Salon Experience To Chandler

Sit Still Salons offer a sophisticated, friendly, fun environment. Sit Still offers professional salon hair care products, hair accessories, jewelry games, toys, and gifts. Children can enjoy their service in the custom car chairs at Sit Still Kids.

Family-friendly salon offers talented stylists, custom car-shaped chairs and a fun retail space for kids.

We’re thrilled to be expanding into the East Valley, starting with Chandler, and look forward to serving more families in this growing area!” — Owner, Megan

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sit Still Kids , an innovative salon-retail hybrid for children, will open in Chandler on Sunday, October 6th. This national modern kids' salon concept combines talented stylists with custom car-shaped salon chairs, providing stylish haircuts and other services for children in a fun, yet sophisticated environment. Local resident and mom Megan is excited to bring this innovative concept to her community! "We’re thrilled to be expanding into the East Valley, starting with Chandler, and look forward to serving more families in this growing area," she says.“I’ve always envisioned a place where kids can feel comfortable and excited about getting their hair done,” says Megan. “Bringing Sit Still Kids to Chandler means families can enjoy a modern, playful experience that truly caters to children. We want every visit to be memorable!” Sit Still Kids Chandler aims to contribute to the local community by providing a welcoming space for families. “We believe that getting a haircut should be fun for kids and stress-free for parents,” Megan adds. “Our goal is to create a space where families can bond and enjoy a relaxing, fun salon and retail experience together.”As Sit Still Kids prepares to open its doors in Chandler, Megan has a message for the families of the community: “We can’t wait to meet you and your little ones! We’re here to offer a unique and joyful salon experience, where children of all abilities and exceptionalities are welcome.”Sit Still Kids Chandler will offer a range of services for kids, including haircuts, sparkle strands, braids, glitter tattoos, special styles, mini manicures, private birthday parties, first haircut experiences, and much more.For more information about Sit Still Kids Chandler or to book an appointment, please visit https://chandler.sitstillkids.com . The salon is located at 2925 S Alma School Rd Suite D7, Chandler, AZ 85286.About Sit StillSit Still is a modern kid’s salon catered to kids and their families. The brand brings stylish haircuts for kids in a fun yet sophisticated environment alongside flawless customer service — with the option for parents to shop a thoughtfully curated retail selection while they’re waiting. Ultimately, Sit Still is a company committed to over-delivering on an experience that, at other salons, is considered a drag. Their stylists and staff love kids, understand parents and know that every single moment in a Sit Still chair matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.