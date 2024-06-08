Sit Still Kids to Open Second Location in Oklahoma City
Sit Still offers professional salon hair care products, hair accessories, jewelry games, toys, and gifts.
Sit Still Kids is thrilled to announce the opening of its second Oklahoma City location this June.
This community is incredibly close-knit and family-oriented, and we are confident they will love our commitment to creating a fun environment for both children and their parents”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit Still Kids is thrilled to announce the opening of its second Oklahoma City location on June 9th. This innovative children's salon-retail hybrid merges the skills of talented stylists with a lively yet refined environment, delivering stylish haircuts, parties, and a variety of other services for children.
— Jackie Irwin
This new location coming to Nichols Hills will be staffed with top-tier stylists, and the salon will feature custom-designed, car-shaped chairs for younger children, as well as modern salon chairs for tweens and teens. Additionally, a party room is available for hosting events for up to 12 kids. The salon maintains a playful yet modern and minimalist aesthetic that parents will appreciate.
While waiting for their children's haircuts, parents can unwind, enjoying Jura espresso/coffee, sparkling water, mimosas, or wine. The salon will also offer a carefully selected range of professional kids' hair products from brands like Ever Eden, Amika, and Original Sprout, along with an array of toys and gifts.
Jackie Irwin, a seasoned business owner and entrepreneur, is at the helm of this new initiative. Jackie is deeply involved in the local community and is passionate about bringing the Sit Still experience to even more families in Oklahoma.
“We are beyond thrilled to open our second location. This community is incredibly close-knit and family-oriented, and we are confident they will love our commitment to creating a fun environment for both children and their parents,” said Jackie.
Sit Still Kids Nichols Hills will offer a broad spectrum of services for children, including haircuts, sparkle strands, braids, special styles, mini manicures, private parties, first haircut experiences, classes, and more. The salon prides itself on staying ahead of the latest trends and ensuring a fun experience for the entire family.
For more information about Sit Still Kids or to book an appointment, please visit:
Nichols Hills (Opening June 9th): http://nicholshills.sitstillkids.com
Quail Springs (Now Open): http://okc.sitstillkids.com
About Sit Still
Sit Still is a contemporary children’s salon designed for kids and their families. The brand offers stylish haircuts for kids in a fun yet sophisticated setting, complemented by impeccable customer service. Parents can also shop a curated selection of retail items while they wait. Sit Still is committed to transforming an experience that is often seen as tedious at other salons. Their stylists and staff are passionate about kids, understanding parents, and ensuring that every moment in a Sit Still chair is special.
Jamie Rau
Sit Still Kids Salon
email us here