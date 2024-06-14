Sit Still Brings Modern Kids’ Salon Experience To Indianapolis
Sit Still Kids, an innovative salon-retail hybrid for children, will host its Grand Opening on Saturday, June 15th.
Indianapolis has given my family so much and Sit Still is a way I can give back. I am thrilled to offer the children of our community a place they can be themselves while having fun along the way.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit Still Kids, an innovative salon-retail hybrid for children, will host its Grand Opening on Saturday, June 15th and officially open for services on Sunday, June 16th at Keystone at the Crossing. A modern kids salon concept, which brings together talented stylists and custom car-shaped salon chairs, will provide stylish haircuts + other services for children in a fun, yet sophisticated environment. Local resident Nicole Danielson is excited to bring this innovative concept to her community!
Nicole is an Indiana native who grew up in Evansville and has called Indianapolis home for the past decade. After graduating from Indiana University, Nicole has worked in the corporate retail and sales industry for the past fifteen years. She is excited to apply her skills of communication, customer service, and teamwork from the corporate world to Sit Still.
Now, with three children of her own and a passion for improving the local community, Nicole saw an opportunity to fill a need in Indianapolis. “One question that kept surfacing when talking with mom friends was where I get my three boys hair cut. I never had a consistent or good answer and recognized the white space in the Indy market. After running across the Sit Still concept, I instantly heard my calling and knew I wanted to bring this innovative concept to Indianapolis. I love the idea of being able to offer parents a destination for this service and take the guesswork and stress out of it.”
Sit Still Kids Indianapolis aims to contribute to the local community by providing a welcoming space for families to enjoy quality haircuts and salon experiences. “Indianapolis has given my family so much and Sit Still is a way I can give back to families. I am thrilled to offer the children of our community a place they can be themselves while having fun along the way. I want to empower them with confidence and creativity.”
Sit Still Kids Indianapolis will offer a range of services for kids, including haircuts, sparkle strands, braids, special styles, mini manicures, private birthday parties, first haircut experiences, and much more. The salon prides itself on offering the latest trends and creating a fun experience for the whole family. At Sit Still Kids, all are welcomed and celebrated!
