Minnesota Supreme Court Takes Oral Arguments to the Iron Range

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2024

In an auditorium filled with nearly 800 students, the Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments at Rock Ridge High School Thursday as part of its longstanding outreach program that teaches students about Minnesota’s judicial system.

Justices heard arguments in State of Minnesota v. Hames TrifIvan Contreras-Sanchez. The justices chose the case because they thought students would understand and resonate with arguments from the appellate attorneys, which centered around geofencing cell phone data.

Following oral arguments, the students had an opportunity to ask the justices questions—and they were not shy about it. Several questions delved into in-depth legal issues. After a particularly serious question about how the court approaches overturning its previous decisions, Justice Sarah Hennesy quipped, “Wow, I feel like I’m being interviewed by the governor all over again.”

Justices were treated to a lunch prepared by family and consumer science students, then they broke off into classrooms to speak with the students in a more informal manner.

“The Supreme Court Traveling Oral Arguments program is one of the highlights of the year for justices,” said Minnesota Chief Justice Natalie Hudson. “We love meeting students and introducing them to how the court works.”

The evening before oral arguments, the justices hosted a community dinner with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Tribal judges that featured performances by the Rock Ridge High School orchestra and Night Sky Drum.

The Minnesota Supreme Court Traveling Oral Arguments program began in 1995 to educate students and build public trust, confidence, and understanding of the judiciary. The Court travels to two high schools in Minnesota each year: one in the spring and one in the fall. The fall visit includes a community dinner. The Iron Range event marks the 55th traveling oral arguments event for the Court.