Governor Abbott Appoints Lozano As Presiding Officer Of Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert L. Lozano as the presiding officer of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, expand or extend transportation projects.

Robert L. Lozano of Edinburg is the owner and chairman of F&P Brands, and operator of Dairy Queen and Schlotzsky's restaurants in South Texas. He is chairman of the Greater State Bank. He is a former board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas San Antonio Branch, McAllen Economic Development Corporation, Alamo Bank of Texas, and the International Bank of Commerce and former president of the Pharr Chamber of Commerce, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, McAllen Economic Development Corporation, and Rio Grande Valley Partnership. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas Rotary Club, co-founder of the Lozano Family Foundation, and a founding member of the Good Samaritan Community Services. Lozano received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas State University.