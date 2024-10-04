Forest ReLeaf and MDC deliver 600 trees to Kansas City area

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ­– Utility vehicles lined a street in Swope Park on Tuesday, Oct. 1, as neighborhood and municipal organizations around the Kansas City metro area loaded their truck beds with seedlings. Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), delivered 600 free trees to the area through Project CommuniTree.

Purchasing a tree and setting up the proper care for it can be expensive. Project CommuniTree aims to offset that cost equitably across the state for public and non-profit organizations seeking to plant trees on public land. In Kansas City, the trees went to city parks and recreation departments, school districts, churches and other local community groups.

“We’re very grateful for our partnership with Forest ReLeaf," said Taylor Neff, MDC Community Forester. “Their CommuniTree program makes native trees easily accessible for our communities here.”

MDC provides more than 50 species of seedlings to Forest ReLeaf from their George O. White State Nursery throughout the year, which are potted and grown out at the Forest ReLeaf nursery in Creve Coeur until they are ready to be planted. The trees are then picked up locally or delivered to public and non-profit groups across Missouri.

“The Department of Conservation is one of our biggest supporters and funders,” said Billy Haag, Forestry Manager with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri. “Whether it’s for preserving nature, adding street trees or for human health, providing trees in public places is crucial.”

Spire Energy and Amazon support the tree deliveries as well through funding and volunteer work.

To learn more about Forest ReLeaf and Project CommuniTree, visit https://moreleaf.org/project-communitree/. Applications for spring orders will open in 2025.