Northeast Health Services is Proud to Announce the Opening of a New Mental Health Clinic in Beverly

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Beverly, MA, offering quality mental health care and addressing local mental health service gaps.

We're building a team that is dedicated to delivering the high-quality mental health care that everyone deserves. We're thrilled to continue providing support on the north shore of Massachusetts!” — Joel Berger, Regional Clinic Director

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services proudly announces the grand opening of its newest mental health clinic located in Beverly, Massachusetts . The new facility aims to provide comprehensive and accessible mental health care to the Beverly community and surrounding areas. This clinic will offer a wide range of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management. The clinical team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults.According to Data USA , 12.7% of Beverly, Massachusetts residents are covered by Medicaid, while 12.6% have Medicare insurance. Northeast Health Services proudly accepts both Medicaid and Medicare at all its locations, demonstrating its commitment to making mental health care accessible. In Essex County, MA, mental health providers serve only 159 patients annually, highlighting a significant gap in essential care. The Essex County Community Foundation reports that approximately 4.8% of county residents experience mental illness. Additionally, rising concerns about the opioid epidemic and suicide further underscore the need for support. Northeast Health Services is dedicated to assisting those in need, regardless of their circumstances.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravatotreatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413)-846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network :Northeast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

