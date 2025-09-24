New Directions Mental Health Hosting Free Trunk-or-Treat Events to Spread Community Awareness of Mental Health Resources

NDMH is hosting free family trunk-or-treat events throughout October to foster community fun and make conversations about mental health a little less scary.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Directions Mental Health (NDMH) is pleased to announce a series of five free, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat events throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania this October. These events underscore NDMH’s deep commitment to serving and strengthening local communities while promoting mental health awareness in an accessible and engaging way.“We look forward to creating a welcoming community space where families can come together for some fun, enjoy treats, and have open conversations about mental health,” said Brittany Remington, Interventional Psychiatry Resource Manager at NDMH. “We know that talking about mental health can be challenging for people of all ages, and our goal is to help make those conversations a little bit easier and a lot less scary.”Celebrating the theme of "mental health doesn’t have to be scary", NDMH invites community members to join their team for free festive evenings of fun, costumes, and candy. The events are designed to create a welcoming and educational environment where families of all ages can gather and learn more about mental wellness, breaking down barriers and reducing the stigma often associated with mental health care.The Trunk-or-Treat events will take place from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at each of the below New Directions Mental Health locations and partner sites:· Wednesday, October 15: NDMH Fox Chapel team partnering with Zone 28, 2525 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238· Tuesday, October 21: NDMH Bloomfield Office Parking Lot, 4727 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224· Wednesday, October 22: NDMH Greensburg Office Parking Lot, 420 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601· Tuesday, October 28: NDMH Meadowlands Office Parking Lot, 3000 Park Place Drive, Washington, PA 15301· Wednesday, October 29: NDMH Wexford - Stonewood Office Parking Lot, 7000 Stonewood Drive, Wexford, PA 15090These events are open to everyone, and attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate in the celebration. NDMH is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, and these gatherings provide an opportunity for connection and support outside of a clinical setting. Event registration is not required but Eventbrite and Facebook pages for each event can be found here Community members and local businesses interested in participating by hosting a trunk are encouraged to reach out for more information. Please contact Brittany Remington at Brittany.Remington@NewDirectionsPGH.com to learn how you can get involved. About New Directions Mental HealthNew Directions Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. New Directions Mental Health formed as a partnership between several long-standing mental health clinics that have been providing care to southwestern Pennsylvania for 45 years. New Directions is proud to be the leader in interventional psychiatry services in the Pittsburgh metro area., offering life-changing services like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and SPRAVATO. For more information, visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients you can reach our teams by phone at (724) 300 - 8074 or online at https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/

