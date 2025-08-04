Columbia Mental Health Opens New Clinic in Woodbridge, VA to Serve Community Needs

Columbia Mental Health opens a new clinic in Woodbridge, VA, providing accessible, compassionate mental health care to address the area's growing needs.

We're so proud to open our doors in Woodbridge. This new clinic furthers our mission to deliver accessible, compassionate care, ensuring every individual can thrive with the support they deserve!” — Mohammad Baig, LPC, NCC, Clinic Director

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia Mental Health is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in Woodbridge, Virginia , as part of its mission to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care. The new clinic aims to meet the growing demand for mental health services in the region with a focus on compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals of all ages.The clinic is located at 12701 Marblestone Drive, Suite 270, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.The Woodbridge clinic is staffed by a team of experienced and dedicated mental health providers, offering treatments tailored to meet diverse needs. From therapy to advanced evidence-based interventions, the clinic's services are designed to help patients manage mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and more. By accepting major insurance plans—including Medicaid and Medicare—the clinic strives to break down barriers to care, making its services accessible to as many people as possible.The 2025-2027 Community Health Needs Assessment by UVA Health Prince William Medical Center highlights a pressing issue in Prince William County, including Woodbridge, VA: a shortage of mental health providers. The region's provider-to-population ratio is notably lower than the state average, creating notable barriers to mental health care access. Columbia Mental Health recognizes the critical impact this has on the community and is committed to being a trusted resource for accessible, high-quality mental health care in the area.The assessment also gathered insights through open-ended questions, revealing that mental health is the top concern among Prince William County residents when asked about new health challenges in their neighborhoods.Columbia Mental Health is proud to join the Woodbridge community and contribute to addressing this need. By improving access to care, the organization aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and support the overall well-being of the community.Columbia Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Their diverse care teams reflect the communities they serve and are committed to supporting clients through life’s challenges. Columbia Mental Health is proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.To learn more about Columbia Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, and medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://www.columbiapsychiatry-dc.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703) 977-2258.About Columbia Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Accessibility to Care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.