Northeast Health Services Opens New Mental Health Clinic in Salem, Massachusetts

Northeast Health Services opens a new Salem clinic, expanding mental health care access in Essex County to address the growing demand for quality services.

We’re thrilled to open our doors in Salem and committed to offering quality, person-centered care that nurtures healing of mind, body, and soul in a safe, welcoming space!” — Hailey Lormel, LICSW, Clinic Director

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health care, announced the opening of its new clinic in Salem, Massachusetts . The state-of-the-art facility represents a significant expansion of accessible mental health services for residents throughout the North Shore region. The Salem clinic offers a full spectrum of mental health services, including individual counseling, group therapy, and medication management, ensuring personalized support for every patient’s needs.With their expansion into the Salem community, Northeast Health Services looks to address the growing demand for quality mental health care in Essex County, where recent reporting illustrates the need for access to mental health care.In the North Shore Community Action Programs' Community Assessment Report & Strategic Plan for 2024-2026, lack of mental health recourses was a top theme in the findings. It was determined that there are insufficient providers and resources to meet the mental health crisis occurring in the region. The need for mental health services rose to the fourth need in this Community Needs Assessment. In the prior assessment three years ago, the need ranked in seventh place in the survey conducted.Northeast Health Services aims to be a core partner with the community to address these concerns.The Salem clinic joins Northeast Health Services' network of facilities dedicated to serving diverse communities across Massachusetts. The organization has remained steadfast in its mission to provide evidence-based treatment while fostering hope, healing, and recovery for thousands of individuals and families.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

