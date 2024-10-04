Gov. Pritzker To Lead Trade Mission to Japan

CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker along with leaders in business, education, and government from around the state will embark on a trade mission to Japan. During the course of the visit, the delegation will meet with their counterparts in Tokyo to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between the State of Illinois and Japan. Programming throughout the mission will focus on... clean energy, manufacturing, life sciences, quantum, and other key growth industries for the state.





"When I became Governor, I promised to be our state's best Chief Marketing Officer—sharing with any and all global partners that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Over the course of next week, I couldn't be more excited to meet with local and international leaders in Japan—highlighting our state's many accomplishments and ambitious goals across sectors like education, clean energy, manufacturing, and business."





"As Illinois focuses on the high growth potential in areas of advance manufacturing, quantum computing and clean energy, we are honored to join and engage with leaders at the international level in Japan to showcase all that Illinois' economy has to offer on a global scale," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "We are dedicated to continuing our long-standing relationship with our Japanese partners to expand opportunities and build on our collaborative success."





Leaders joining the trade mission include:





Governor JB Pritzker

Senate President Don Harmon

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch

Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Cunningham

House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel

Anne Caprara, Chief of Staff of the Governor's Office

Andy Manar, Deputy Governor

Grace Hou, Deputy Governor

Martin Torres, Deputy Governor

Sean Rapelyea, Senior Advisor for External Affairs, Governor's Office

Claire Lindberg, First Assistant Deputy Governor, Governor's Office

Connor Josellis, Director of the Executive Office of the Governor

Tina Yan, Deputy Chief of Staff, Digital Media, Governor's Office

Clare O'Neill, Senior Director of Advance, Governor's Office

Morgan Evans, Senior Advancer, Governor's Office

Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Cas Peters, Chief Business Attraction Officer of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Christy George, President and CEO of Intersect Illinois

John Atkinson, Board Chair of Intersect Illinois and Managing Director and Chairman of Marsh Chicago

Paulina San Millan, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Intersect Illinois

Preeti Chalsani, Chief Quantum Officer of Intersect Illinois

David Awschalom, Director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange

Curt Bailey, President of Related Midwest

Rashid Bashir, Dean of UIUC Grainger College of Engineering

William Cox, Senior Vice President of AISIN

Wendell Dallas, President and CEO of Nicor Gas

Kara Demirjian Huss, Senior Vice President of TCCI

Mark Denzler, President and CEO of Illinois Manufacturers' Association

Kaitlin Fahey, CEO and Founding Partner of Magnify Strategies

Michael Fassnacht, Chief Growth Officer and President of Clayco Chicagoland

Chris Gladwin, Chair at P33 and CEO of Ocient

Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association

Harley Johnson, Director of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park

Regina Jones, Sr. Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of ADM

Robert Karr, Partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Dan Lynch, Vice President of Government Affairs at United Airlines

Nadya Mason, Dean of Pritzker School of Engineering and Interim Vice President for Partnerships at University of Chicago

Bill Mastoris, President of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas

Christian Mitchell, Vice President for Civic Engagement at University of Chicago

Takashi O'Haru, President of White Cube LLC

Meredith O'Connor, International Director of JLL

Eric Perreault, Vice President for Research at Northwestern University

Dwayne Pickett, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen Market Development at Constellation

Barton Pitts, Vice President of Business Development at Nexamp Solar

Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd

Meera Raja, SVP of Deep Tech at P33

Jim Reynolds, Chairman and CEO of Loop Capital

Josh Richman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at PsiQuantum

Smita N. Shah, CEO of SPAAN Tech Inc

Lenny Singh, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois





Illinois and Japan have a long history of shared economic cooperation.





Exports are a Vital Part of Illinois' Economy





Preliminary Illinois exports totaled over $78.72 billion in 2023.

The preliminary agricultural adjusted figure for 2023 is $81.0 billion.

Since 2019, Illinois exports have increased by $18.9 billion, or 31.7%.

Illinois is the largest exporting state in the Midwest and the 4th largest in the nation.

11 out of top 20 export industries increased since 2022.

18 out of top 20 export industries increased since 2019.

Top 7 Illinois export industries have seen gains since 2019.

19 of the top 20 Illinois export partner countries have seen gains since 2019.

Export activities support over 800K jobs in Illinois.





Total Trade between Illinois and Japan in 2023





Illinois exports to Japan totaled over $2.59 billion in 2023, a 31.7% increase since 2019.

Japan is Illinois' 8th largest export market.

Illinois ranks 5th among the 50 U.S. states in exports to Japan.

Illinois imports from Japan totaled $8.02 billion in 2023, a -22.4% decrease since 2019.

Japan is Illinois' 6th largest import market.

Illinois ranks 4th among the 50 U.S. states in imports from Japan.





"This is a strategic opportunity to strengthen our economic ties with a key partner and foster continued growth in industries that support thousands of jobs in Illinois," said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).





"Japan is one of Illinois' largest trading partners and this trip aims to help strengthen our mutually beneficial economic relationship. Illinois is a world-class leader in the clean energy revolution, quantum research, and manufacturing. We have one of the most robust and productive workforces in the Midwest and we will continue to position ourselves as the best place to welcome more business, investment, and innovation," said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "I look forward to joining Governor Pritzker and leaders from across our state as we further cultivate our economic relationship with Japan, while also fostering new and valuable connections."





"Japan is one of Illinois' top investment partners, and this delegation's visit provides the unique opportunity to build on our relationship, share best practices, and foster economic growth," said Intersect Illinois Chairman John Atkinson. "We're fortunate to have engaged business and government leaders come together to showcase Illinois' advantages in a way that will lead to long-term collaboration with our Japanese counterparts and ultimately attract investment in Illinois."





"Manufacturing provides the single largest share of Illinois' economy and relies on the ability to sell products across the world. Japan is one of the largest trading partners for Illinois and a leading source of foreign direct investment," said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. "We applaud Governor Pritzker for focusing on attracting investment to Illinois while also working to help our state's manufacturers grow markets and sell products globally."





"PsiQuantum is excited to join Governor Pritzker and Team Illinois in this important economic trade mission to Japan," said Professor Jeremy O'Brien, PsiQuantum Co-Founder and CEO. "We are honored to represent Illinois on the global stage and explore opportunities to continue to strengthen international partnerships. This mission underscores the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration across borders in emerging technologies, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of the global quantum ecosystem."





As a Japanese company with a manufacturing presence in Illinois, we've seen firsthand how beneficial it is for us to have a strong relationship with Midwestern manufacturing hubs like Illinois," said William Cox, Senior Vice President at AISIN. "As part of the automative supply chain, being established in this region is extremely important, and the support Governor Pritzker, his administration, and local governments have provided to businesses looking to grow in the state has been an important part of our ongoing planning."





"I am honored to represent JLL and our Chicago headquarters as part of the delegation led by Governor Pritzker, and I know that the opportunity to engage with Japanese businesses is invaluable as we continue to expand our international reach," said Meredith O'Connor, International Director at JLL. "Illinois' commitment to global partnerships is evident through Governor Pritzker's strategic investments and expert trade diplomacy, and we eagerly seek new collaborations for mutual economic growth and innovation in both regions."





"Illinois is a global powerhouse with a GDP that would place them in the top 20 if the state was its own country—and that's not even including the regional benefits of establishing a presence in a manufacturing hub with excellent infrastructure that connects to every part of the United States," said Jim Reynolds, CEO of Loop Capital. "As an investment firm, we value businesses that understand international cooperation and are always looking for new clients and resources, and this trade mission will give numerous Illinois companies an opportunity to do exactly that."





"There's a reason Nexamp picked Illinois for our second global headquarters—we see how Governor Pritzker's administration has invested in business and innovation over the last few years and how our shared commitment to a cleaner, more equitable energy system is having an impact in Illinois and around the globe," said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "Nexamp is grateful to Governor Pritzker for recognizing the importance of continued partnership between the US and Japan and is honored to be a voice of clean energy on this trade trip. Nexamp is fortunate to have cultivated a strong partnership with Mitsubishi to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future, and we look forward to deepening these collaborations for the benefit of both nations and the world."





"United applauds Governor Pritzker's trade mission to Japan. As Illinois' hometown carrier, we are proud of our more than 40-year legacy of service to Japan. Today, we offer more seats to Japan from across the country than any other carrier, facilitating trade, economic development and tourism between our two great nations," said Brett Hart, President of United Airlines.