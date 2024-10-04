VARStreet Inc. Expands Its Aggregated Catalog with the Addition of Office Depot Products for Resellers

VARStreet Inc. adds Office Depot to its distributor catalog. Office Depot resellers can now leverage VARStreet's all-in-one business management software.

This integration will help our resellers streamline their quoting and ordering processes while offering more choices to meet customer demands.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for value-added resellers (VARs) in the office supplies and IT industries, has announced the real-time XML integration of Office Depot’s product catalog into its platform.This integration allows VARStreet users with an Office Depot account to access and sell Office Depot’s extensive range of products directly through the VARStreet platform.The integration enables resellers to easily add Office Depot to their list of distributors, expanding their product selection and providing a broader range of offerings to meet diverse customer needs.Resellers can now include Office Depot products in their online stores, streamlining the process of selling these products through eCommerce.Moreover, the integration simplifies the procurement process, enabling resellers to source and order products from Office Depot directly through the VARStreet platform, ultimately saving time and reducing manual efforts.By leveraging this real-time XML integration, resellers can view live pricing and availability for Office Depot products, ensuring they have up-to-date information for making informed purchasing decisions. The integration ultimately saves time, reduces manual work, and enhances the overall ordering experience for resellers.“We’re excited to provide Office Depot’s vast product catalog through our platform to resellers,” said Shiv Agarwal, Sales and Marketing Director at VARStreet Inc. “This integration will help our resellers streamline their quoting and ordering processes while offering more choices to meet customer demands. At VARStreet, we’re committed to continuously expanding our distributor network to give our users a competitive edge.”Office Depot, founded in 1986, is one of the largest office supply retailers in the United States, offering a wide range of products and services, including office supplies, technology solutions, furniture, and business services. The addition of Office Depot to VARStreet's aggregated catalog reinforces VARStreet’s commitment to growing its distributor connections and helping resellers stay ahead in a competitive market.This partnership is another step in VARStreet’s mission to support VARs with a comprehensive business management platform that integrates quoting, catalog management, eCommerce, and procurement features.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of advanced B2B, B2G, and B2C sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. The platform is also used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.Backed by over $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India. Launched in 1999, the VARStreet platform continues to evolve, adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

