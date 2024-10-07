Exergen Receives T&M Certification in India for its Full Line of Temporal Artery Thermometers

Exergen secures Testing and Measuring (T&M) certification from the Indian government based on the Legal Metrology Act for its Temporal Artery Thermometers

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, a global leader in infrared thermometry, is pleased to announce that it has received Testing and Measuring (T&M) certification from the Indian government based on the Legal Metrology Act for its Temporal Artery Thermometers . This significant certification marks a crucial step forward in providing state-of-the-art medical technology to healthcare facilities across India.“The T&M certification ensures that Exergen's thermometers meet the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and safety required by Indian authorities,” says Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation. “The Government of India is working hard to improve healthcare facilities and conditions to address the growing healthcare needs of 1.4 billion people, the largest population in the world. It is essential to support these efforts with clinically validated, easy-to-use, efficient, and highly productive medical devices, like Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers.”A Major Advancement for Healthcare in IndiaReceiving T&M certification is not only a testament to the quality and reliability of Exergen's products but also a huge step forward for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to homes across India to avail such Temporal artery thermometry. These thermometers offers a quick, non-invasive, and highly accurate method to measure body temperature, an essential vital sign in medical diagnostics.For healthcare professionals, the ease of use and accuracy of Exergen’s thermometers means improved patient care and operational efficiency. These thermometers provide a critical tool in the management of infectious diseases, where fever detection is paramount, and also for use across various care settings, inside the hospital, to clinics, to use in homes. It can greatly aid in routine screenings as well in the detection of febrile illnesses.Enhancing Healthcare EfficiencyIn a country facing a significant shortage of medical staff, the use of Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers is crucial to improving the productivity of nurses and medical staff. The Indian government's focus on improving healthcare services to enhance the overall well-being of its inhabitants makes the adoption of efficient, cost-effective medical technologies like these thermometers even more pertinent.Every small improvement in healthcare delivery can have a large impact on overall health outcomes. By increasing the efficiency, patient experience, and user satisfaction, while also reducing waste and costs because Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer do not require use-once caps between patients, Exergen’s thermometers help medical professionals and the environment to become better and healthier.About ExergenExergen Corporation, headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States, is the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, and delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard graduate, and Harvard research scientist, Dr. Francesco Pompei, who is inventor of more than 100 patents owned by Exergen.EXERGEN P/N 850240, Rev 1

