National Noodle Day Offer: honeygrow Announces BOGO Special on Signature Noodle Dishes, Oct 6, 2024

honeygrow celebrates National Noodle Day with BOGO deal for wholesome stir-frys

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- honeygrow turns up the heat for National Noodle Day on Sunday, October 6, 2024, with a BOGO special on all its signature noodle items. Dive into a flavor-packed adventure with a buy one, get one free stir-fry, up to $14, when you join honeygrow’s loyalty program, hg rewards, and use promo code NOODLEDAY24. Orders can be placed through the hg app, online, or in-store using the kiosks at one of honeygrow’s 50+ locations.honeygrow's dedication to freshness and quality ingredients is evident in every bite. Each dish can be customized and is made to order, with noodles boiled and wok-fired right before serving, delivering exceptional texture and flavor.About honeygrowhoneygrow is on a mission to unite people through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in craveable and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars. Using only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow has more than 50 locations across the Northeast. For more information about honeygrow, please visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

