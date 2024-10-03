Cook and Lake County Burning Restrictions Begin Friday, Oct. 4 (published October 3, 2024)

To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is activating burning restrictions beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 for Cook and Lake counties in northeast Minnesota. These restrictions apply to non-Tribal lands in the affected area.

In the areas affected by the restrictions:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping on all lands.

Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, permanent campground, or resort.

No burning of brush or yard waste is allowed. Burning permits will not be issued or activated.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a significant reduction in fire danger. For burning restrictions on Tribal lands, contact the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Last month was among the warmest and driest Septembers on record for Minnesota. "The risk of fire is increased with these unusually dry conditions," said Mike Warnke, wildfire administration supervisor. "One unintentional spark could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage." With little precipitation and above-average temperatures in the extended forecast, fire danger is likely to remain high until the state receives significant precipitation.

While the DNR and wildfire agencies are ready to respond, the responsibility for preventing wildfires largely falls to people. “We don’t issue burning restrictions lightly. And Minnesotans have a history of making a difference in preventing wildfire when they keep safety top of mind,” Warnke said.

The DNR will continue to monitor conditions and adjust county-specific burning restrictions as necessary. The health and safety of people and firefighters is paramount. If you do spot a wildfire, call 911 from a safe location.

For current fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page on the DNR website.