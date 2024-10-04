Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Observes Raksha Bandhan as Oneness Day, Celebrating Unity and Protection

Raksha Bandhan at Livermore, CA Raksha Bandhan at Cleveland, OH

This Rakhi is more than a thread; it’s a daily reminder of our noble duty to protect and serve” — Solon Fire Chief, Mark Vedder, Cleveland, OH

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) chapters across the United States celebrated Raksha Bandhan as Universal Oneness Day, highlighting the bonds of unity and the shared responsibility of protecting one another.

Raksha Bandhan, a traditional Hindu festival where siblings exchange a symbolic thread called a “Rakhi,” takes on deeper significance for HSS, emphasizing the duty to safeguard families, communities, and society at large. The celebration promotes the spiritual interconnectedness of all beings and encourages harmony and understanding across diverse communities.

Event Highlights:

In Cleveland, OH, around 50 HSS volunteers and Hindu community members celebrated by tying rakhis to firefighters, police officers, and city officials. The event also featured a display of the “Darshana” Hindu Civilizational Expo.

Solon Mayor Edward Kraus thanked HSS for their ongoing contributions, saying, “Sharing traditions and working toward a harmonious community strengthens our shared vision.” Solon Fire Chief Mark Vedder, who displayed a Rakhi tied to his vehicle from the previous year, remarked, “This Rakhi is more than a thread; it’s a daily reminder of our noble duty to protect and serve.”

In Livermore, CA, HSS members and the Hindu Community and Cultural Center - Shiva Vishnu Temple, visited the Livermore Police Department to honor police officers and first responders. “We were honored to share this Hindu tradition. The rakhis we received symbolize unity, and we deeply appreciate their prayers for our safety,” read a statement from the Livermore Police Department’s social media.

In Aurora, IL, Hindu American youth from HSS visited local police officers and firefighters, presenting them with rakhis and sweet treats as a gesture of gratitude for their service. A similar ceremony took place in Naperville, IL, where Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis acknowledged the significance of the tradition, noting, “I have a collection of rakhis presented to me over the years, and each one is a meaningful reminder of community and duty.”

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan is an occasion when sisters tie rakhis around their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and a promise of protection. HSS’ observance of Universal Oneness Day expands this idea by promoting social responsibility and expressing appreciation for those who work tirelessly to safeguard society. Through this celebration, HSS highlights the values of unity, service, and harmony, viewing them through the lens of Hindu culture while reinforcing core American values.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS):

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) is an American non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the values of Hindu culture, fostering ideals of unity, selfless service, and spiritual growth. With chapters nationwide, HSS actively engages in community service, cultural programs, and initiatives designed to benefit society. HSS empowers individuals to become well-rounded citizens, contributing positively to their communities and the world.

Naperville’s Raksha Bandhan ceremony honors first responders |Naperville| 2024|

