VETCOMM Takes Action to Help Homeless Veterans Struggling with Mental Illness by Making Large Charitable Donation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are currently more than 43,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. struggling with mental illness, and 1.2 million living on the brink of homelessness.On behalf of those veterans, VetComm , a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, has made a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Healthy Veterans —which provides housing, rehabilitation, and mental and spiritual health services on a 700-acre farm in Altavista, Virginia.“We are a company that truly cares about veterans,” said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm. “Too many veterans are struggling out there to make ends meet. My company helps them get the disability compensation they are owed to afford basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. What the National Center for Healthy Vets is doing aligns with our mission, so we wanted to help”.Monroe first visited the Center in Altavista, Virginia run by Major General Bob Dees three years ago but could not help. She promised one day she’d return with a check. As VetComm grew, Monroe made good on her promise. General Dees acknowledged that VetComm’s mission could be instrumental in stemming the veteran homeless crisis.“There are people that try to gain the system. [VetComm] is not one of those. Some people are referred to as ‘sharks’. [VetComm] is not one of those”, said Major General Dees. “VetComm is an organization of high integrity, and I can unequivocally recommend it to any veteran that needs to go forward with their claim”.In addition to the homeless epidemic, veteran suicide is also a crisis both Monroe and Dees are deeply concerned about as more vets die annually by suicide than by combat.“Most of the guys we take in are suicidal. That’s what drove us to do this is to stem the suicide epidemic”, said Kathleen Dees, Ambassador to the Center.“There are many veterans that are completely stuck. They just cannot move forward with their lives”.Together, VetComm and the National Center for Healthy Vets are looking to change that, one veteran at a time.About VETCOMM:VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us About Kate MonroeKate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VETCOMM.us, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

