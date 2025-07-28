VETCOMM US Advances Mike Dolbow’s Fight for Disability Benefits Following ‘Saving Mike Dolbow’ Series

The thing that Mike wants most is to be acknowledged as a veteran. He wants to get some recognition for his service and for his disabilities.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US is pleased to announce an important step forward in the journey of Mike Dolbow, a former National Guardsman and the subject of the YouTube docuseries “Saving Mike Dolbow.” After years of battling for recognition and VA disability benefits, Dolbow was recently welcomed into the VETCOMM US office, where he is now working directly with some of the organization’s most knowledgeable claim specialists to file his VA disability claim.Dolbow's story is one of survival and determination. While serving in the National Guard in the 1980s, he suffered an assault by members of his unit that left him with several service-related conditions. Despite serving honorably for two years, bureaucratic obstacles have kept him from receiving the VA disability benefits that are owed to him. His decades-long battle with poverty and homelessness brought him to a makeshift trailer on a friend's property, where he continues to fight for recognition and support.Moved by Dolbow's story, VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe personally visited him to deliver essential supplies and financial assistance. She and her team left Dolbow with a promise to help him file his VA disability claims with VETCOMM US's resources and support.This new update reflects VETCOMM US’s commitment to turning veteran advocacy into results. By pairing Dolbow with Claims Director Brian Sharp and Claims Associate Angel Butcher, VETCOMM US is actively working to ensure his eight disability claims are processed thoroughly and efficiently, marking a hopeful turn after years of setbacks."Mike came prepared to his appointment with relevant evidence ready to go," said Sharp, a Marine Corps veteran. "It is clear that Mike experienced serious trauma while serving this country. Trauma that he has held onto all these years. He has tried in the past to file for compensation but was denied by the VA. VETCOMM US now has his claim in action, and we will be in his fighting hole with him for the duration of this battle."The "Saving Mike Dolbow" docuseries provides an intimate look into Dolbow's life while shedding light on broader issues affecting veterans nationwide. The full docuseries and update video are viewable now on the VETCOMM US YouTube channel

Saving Mike Dolbow (Update): Getting Filed with VetComm After Decades of Denials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.