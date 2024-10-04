GetHairMD™ Partners with LightSmart to Offer First Sun-Powered On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap

By introducing the LightSmart [On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap], we’re offering our clients a revolutionary, stylish cap that complements our existing treatments” — Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD ™, a leader in advanced hair restoration solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with LightSmart, Inc., the creator of Photonic Apparel, a revolutionary class of light-activated wellness apparel powered by Lumiton technology.Through this collaboration, GetHairMD introduces the LightSmart [On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap], a versatile and comfortable cap that converts sunlight into therapeutic red and near-infrared (NIR) light to promote hair health and rejuvenation. This innovative cap offers a convenient, all-day solution for hair and scalp treatment while on the go.This partnership represents another milestone in GetHairMD’s continuous commitment to providing cutting-edge, effective, and non-invasive hair restoration solutions.About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions:• Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often leading to emotional distress and decreased self-confidence.• GetHairMD offers a wide range of personalized solutions for those battling hair loss, including:o Non-invasive treatments (laser therapy, topical medications, at-home therapies)o Minimally invasive hair grafting• GetHairMD is one of the first in the U.S. to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specialized serum directly into the scalp for superior results."Our commitment to the best in non-surgical hair restoration is our unwavering corporate mission," said Paul Herchman , CEO of GetHairMD. "By introducing the LightSmart [On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap], we’re offering our clients a revolutionary, stylish cap that complements our existing treatments while providing them with an all-day solution for their hair restoration journey."Partnership With LightSmart Photonic Apparel: A Glimpse into the FutureLightSmart Photonic Apparel is the first wearable technology to seamlessly deliver the therapeutic benefits of red and near-infrared light during daily activities. Powered by Lumitontechnology, these garments silently transform sunlight into cell-energizing red and NIR light. Along with supporting hair health, Photonic Apparel also offers natural UV protection and keeps the wearer cooler in the sun. GetHairMD is proud to be an early adopter of this groundbreaking wearable health solution.Key Features of the LightSmart [On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap]:• Enhanced Cellular Energy: Boosts cellular energy levels, promoting a healthier scalp environment and stimulating hair growth.• Natural UV Protection: Provides built-in UPF 50+ UV protection, shielding the scalp from harmful UV rays while simultaneously delivering therapeutic red/NIR light.• Cool Comfort Technology: LightSmart's innovative sun-harnessing technology ensures the cap remains cool under sunlight, enhancing comfort and usability.Benefits for GetHairMD Clients:The addition of the LightSmart [On-The-Go Hair Rejuvenation Cap] to the GetHairMD program offers our clients a convenient, non-invasive method to support their hair restoration journey. When used in conjunction with existing treatments, these caps offer a comprehensive solution for maintaining scalp health and promoting hair growth.About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a national network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to 31 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.joingethairmd.com About LightSmart:LightSmart is a next-generation health and wellness apparel brand and the creator of Photonic Apparel, a groundbreaking wearable technology that transforms the sun’s most powerful photons into cell-energizing red and near-infrared (NIR) light.For more information about LightSmart, please email support@lightsmart.tech.About Lumiton:Lumiton is an apparel technology brand renowned for its patented Lumiton_Fiber—polyester-based synthetic yarns that convert sunlight into therapeutic red and near-infrared light. With Lumiton_Fiber, any apparel brand can elevate its products by incorporating light-energizing wellness, performance, and comfort benefits.For more information about Lumiton, please visit www.lumiton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.