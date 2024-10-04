Strengthening the South Shoreline of Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today, in the wake of significant storm damage and erosion from recurring coastal storms, announced $3.5 million in state funding for Tobay and Overlook beaches as work begins to further strengthen the south shoreline of Long Island. Along with local towns and a partnership between the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the work is made possible through a multi-million dollar investment to protect and support the Long Island shoreline.

“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and the ongoing state, local and federal partnership will build stronger, safer Long Island beaches,” Governor Hochul said. “We want to make sure the communities and infrastructure along the Long Island coastline are taken care of and that this effort will curtail further erosion.”

This announcement follows significant damage and erosion after extreme weather driven by climate change led to more risk to coastal communities. This work will help repair shoreline damage, protect communities and important recreation assets from severe weather events, and create jobs that boost local economies.

The Jones Beach Barrier Island is critical to protecting the south shore mainland communities of western Suffolk County. Fortification work will include the dredging of the Fire Island Inlet and the placement of approximately 1.25 million cubic yards of sand at Gilgo State Park, Tobay Beach and Overlook Beach.

In January, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) approved the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) request for emergency rehabilitation assistance to expedite coastal damage repair. There are multiple USACE Coastal Storm Risk Management Projects along the south shore of Long Island that suffered excessive damage from a series of storm events.

New York State fully documented the extensive damage to these coastal resiliency projects and stressed the need for emergency repairs. This work will aid public safety and help mitigate severe loss in these communities.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Improving coastal resilience in the face of climate change requires collaboration, and DEC is proud to work with Governor Hochul, State Parks, the Army Corps of Engineers and the many local partners supporting necessary post-storm recovery and restoration. DEC's coastal and water quality experts will continue to work in communities across Long Island to advance critical projects and help prevent future damage.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her support and commitment to Long Island. It is through this link with our federal partners that we can help the people we serve while, at the same time, drawing attention to the devastation climate change and these heavy storms cause. We have seen what the storm surges can do and are glad this work by the USACE will build back a stronger shoreline.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “These federal investments in coastal resiliency I secured will help ensure lives, homes and businesses across a huge swath of Long Island are better protected. We know how critical FIMP’s efforts are to mitigate storm surges, which is why I made sure it was 100 percent federally funded. This $36 million contract for Jones Inlet dredging and Gilgo will both ensure safety for our boaters and first responders, and put over 1.25 million cubic yards of sand on local beaches. I applaud the Army Corps of Engineers for their exceptional work in making sure this maintenance is done and making good use of the dredged materials and New York for its partnership. I thank Supervisor Saladino and Supervisor Schaefer for their partnership and commitment to coastal resiliency, and look forward to these projects getting done.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to the Town of Babylon. This investment is a crucial step in protecting our beaches and the communities that depend on them. By addressing erosion and strengthening our shoreline, this initiative will help safeguard both residents and vital recreational areas from future storms.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said, “After years of battling storms that destroy our beach annually, we’re thankful that New York State recognizes that our taxpayers matter as our residents hold TOBAY Beach in a special place in their hearts. Thank you to Governor Hochul for recognizing that the restoration of Tobay beach is such a high priority.”

USACE New York District Commander Colonel Alex Young said, “We’re pleased to take the next steps to increase resiliency by executing this coastal storm risk reduction project to aid the residents of these Long Island communities. I would like to thank Governor Hochul, New York State DEC, and all of our partners at the federal, state, and local levels for their support.”

