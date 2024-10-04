Shaftsbury Barracks - Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003458
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2024 / 1320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Hill, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Savannah Stanley
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: Michael Stanley
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a theft complaint from Blueberry Hill in Pownal. Investigation revealed that Savannah Stanley took a crossbow from her parent's residence without their knowledge or permission. The crossbow was recovered and returned to the owner a short time after. On October 2, 2024, Savannah was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 18, 2024 to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
