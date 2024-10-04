Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,148 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks - Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3003458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2024 / 1320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Hill, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Savannah Stanley                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VICTIM: Michael Stanley

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a theft complaint from Blueberry Hill in Pownal. Investigation revealed that Savannah Stanley took a crossbow from her parent's residence without their knowledge or permission. The crossbow was recovered and returned to the owner a short time after. On October 2, 2024, Savannah was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 18, 2024 to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  November 18, 2024 / 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks - Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more