Shaftsbury Barracks - Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2024 / 1320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Hill, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Savannah Stanley

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

VICTIM: Michael Stanley

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a theft complaint from Blueberry Hill in Pownal. Investigation revealed that Savannah Stanley took a crossbow from her parent's residence without their knowledge or permission. The crossbow was recovered and returned to the owner a short time after. On October 2, 2024, Savannah was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 18, 2024 to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.