Saint Johnsbury / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A4010245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                    

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2025 at approximately 0114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Eastern Ave / Main St, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Reardon

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Patrick Reardon (24) of Haverhill NH. While speaking with Reardon, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Reardon was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 12-01-25 and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/25 @0830

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


