Saint Johnsbury / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2025 at approximately 0114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastern Ave / Main St, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Patrick Reardon
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Patrick Reardon (24) of Haverhill NH. While speaking with Reardon, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Reardon was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 12-01-25 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/25 @0830
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.