I-29 lanes to close for pavement marking in Fargo next week

FARGO, N.D. – Starting Monday morning, Oct. 7, pavement marking work on Interstate 29 from south of 32nd Avenue South to 12th Avenue North in Fargo will take place.

Contractors will be working in the inside left lane of the northbound roadway. Once the northbound lane is done, work will begin on the southbound roadway. After the inside lanes are completed, a double lane closure will be required to place the markings in the center lane for each roadway.

Daytime lane closures are expected to continue throughout the week to complete the work. Traffic speeds will be reduced. Use extra caution around work zones and ramps in the area.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

