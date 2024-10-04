Maryland State Police Arrest Man Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Incident In Baltimore County

October 4, 2024

(GREENSPRING, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man following an alleged armed road rage incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as David Belt, Jr.,41, of White Hall, Maryland. Following consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Belt was charged with first and second-degree assault, as well as firearm offenses.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received a call for a report of an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 695, near Greenspring Avenue. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told State Troopers, that a driver of a Ford, later identified as Belt, reportedly pointed a firearm at her while they were both traveling on I-695. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded and assumed the investigation. Belt’s vehicle was located Thursday evening and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center. During his arrest, troopers additionally located two loaded handguns. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving, while obeying the speed limit to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

