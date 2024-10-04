Maryland State Police Arrest Georgia Man Following Fatal Five-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

October 4, 2024

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Georgia man following a fatal five-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening in Washington County.

The accused is identified as Ray Pittman, 62, of Milledgeville, Georgia. Following consultation with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Pittman was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle, and two counts of driving while impaired. He is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70, west of Beaver Creek Road, for a report of a five-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The driver and sole occupant of a Ford, identified as Morgan Suter, 27, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer operated by Pittman, failed to slow down in heavy traffic, striking the rear of the Ford, operated by Suter. The impact of that crash caused the Ford to strike the rear of a Buick, which subsequently caused the Buick to then strike a Mercedes and a Honda.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Cheri Craigo, 55, of Martinsburg, West Virginia and the driver of the Honda, identified as Connie Monte, 61, of Hagerstown, Maryland, were transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

I-70 was closed for approximately 5 hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

###

