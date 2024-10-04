Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Visit Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will receive a briefing from Edgefield County Emergency Management officials on their recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, followed by a media availability today, Friday, October 4 at 3:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, local officials

WHAT: Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency briefing and media availability 

WHEN: Today, Friday, October 4 at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency, 304 Gray Street, Edgefield, S.C.

