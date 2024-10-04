Attorney General Jackley Calls On Congress To Approve 2024 AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 11 other Attorneys General in urging Congress to pass the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act of 2024, stressing the importance of AM radios in times of emergencies.

“Hurricane Helene, like the severe weather we see in South Dakota, has demonstrated again the importance of AM Radio as a vital communication device that provides life-saving information to our citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “AM Radio is important in rural states like South Dakota where people can turn to for severe weather updates and emergency information along with local news and sports.”

In a letter to Congressional leaders, the Attorneys General state that they have concerns regarding reports of car manufacturers not including AM radios in new vehicles. Nearly 80 AM radio stations across the country are Primary Entry Points for emergency alerts distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service. Those stations, alone, cover approximately 90% of the US population and ensure that state and federal agencies can quickly distribute life-saving information across vast geographical areas.

Other Attorney Generals who are part of the letter are from: Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

