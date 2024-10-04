Sanderson Bridge - Brandon - CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The Sanderson Bridge in Brandon on Pearl St is CLOSED at this time.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.