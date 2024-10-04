Registration for short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” open from today

MACAU, October 4 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “hush! Beach Concerts” will be held in early November at Hac Sa Beach and the Barra District. Registration for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” is open from today and all music aficionados are welcome to participate.

The short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” provides an online platform for the public to showcase their musical talent and the diverse possibilities of music. All interested parties may submit the application form together with a video of their music or vocal performance, and will be eligible to win fabulous prizes. In order to encourage participants to combine elements of music and sports, the jury will select to the best video with the strongest musicality and dynamics of the sports for the “Music in Sports Award”. Other awards such as the “Music Plus JAM Prize”, the “Creative Plus Fun Award”, the “Most Enthusiastic Award” and the “Participation Spirit Award” will also be granted to videos based on their musicality, creativity, affectionate performance and participation spirit, respectively. Participants who have the highest popularity and submit their works first will receive the “Most Popular Award” and the “Participation Award”, respectively. The abovementioned awards are sponsored by MGM, Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC (Macau), Banco Nacional Ultramarino and OCBC Macau.

The competition regulations and application form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. The submission of works is open from today until 12pm on 25 October. The results will be announced on the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” page on Facebook and “hushfullmusic” Instagram account on 31 October, and all the awards will be presented at the “hush! Beach Concerts” on 9 November. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6802 or 8399 6817 or by email to hush@icm.gov.mo.