Ongoing interdepartmental follow-up on incident of excessive lead levels detected in infant formula Additional 13 formula samples tested show no anomalies, and no lead poisoning detected in those seeking medical consultation

MACAU, July 29 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), together with the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) and the Health Bureau (SSM), continues to actively follow up on the incident involving excessive lead levels detected in “Frisolac Prestige Infant Formula Stage 1”. The authorities have immediately sent personnel to retail outlets to conduct inspections to identify risks and trace the product’s origin, putting a halt to its circulation on the market. Meanwhile, random inspections have been expanded, with 13 samples of infant formula stages 1, 2, 3, and 4 under the brand in question collected for analysis of lead and other heavy metal content. The testing results have revealed no anomalies. Furthermore, SS has established a dedicated paediatric emergency fast track, an enquiry hotline, and a specialised outpatient clinic for infants and young children in need. As of 6:00 p.m. of 27 July, 125 calls have been received, 38 individuals have made appointments at the specialised outpatient clinic, and 5 have utilised the paediatric emergency fast track. No cases of lead poisoning emergencies were identified among those who sought medical consultation. Some of them have already undergone blood tests and are being monitored by the specialised paediatric outpatient clinic.

Given that infant formula stage 1 is a primary nutritional source for new-borns, the SAR Government attaches great importance to the incident. On 27 July, IAM, alongside ISAF, SSM, and other relevant competent departments, met with the representatives of the Hong Kong general agent, the manufacturer, and the local importer of the involved brand to continue investigating and monitoring the incident. Since the incident was announced, inspections of local pharmacies and supermarkets have been stepped up, totalling 64 visits to retail outlets. Upon being notified by ISAF, IAM immediately issued an alert to the local sector, calling for a halt to the sale of the affected product, as well as an immediate withdrawal and recall from the market. To date, with the cooperation of local importers, 48 ​​cans from the affected batch have been recalled, and the withdrawal and recall are still in progress.

Through a routine food testing scheme, the authorities have long conducted testing of randomly collected infant formula samples and complementary food samples from local retail outlets, aiming to protect the health and food safety of infants and young children. Between 2024 and June 2026, 131 samples of formula and complementary foods were collected from the market and at the import level for microbiological and chemical testing, including screening for lead, and no cases concerning lead levels exceeding standards were recorded. Should members of the public have any queries about the infant formula they are using, they may call the Food Safety Hotline (2833 8181) for information.

The authorities reiterate their call for the public to stop letting their infants and young children consume the products from the affected batch. If parents or caregivers notice any physical discomforts in infants and young children after consumption, or if they are in doubt, they should seek medical advice immediately. SS has established a dedicated paediatric emergency fast track, an enquiry hotline (8390 1177), and a specialised paediatric outpatient clinic, offering medical examinations and health advice for infants and young children in need.