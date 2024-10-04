Over 100 veterinary surgeons obtain certifications of professional accreditation

MACAU, October 4 - (Jointly published by Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals and Municipal Affairs Bureau)

According to the provisions of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, which came into effect on 1 April this year, veterinary surgeons in Macao must complete the certification of veterinary professional accreditation before they can register to exercise the profession. Up till 30 September, 101 people have passed the review of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals and been issued with the veterinary professional accreditation certificate, which is permanently valid. Qualified veterinary surgeons have successively applied for registration with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) that is valid for two years.

The Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals will review the academic qualifications and professional qualifications of applicants in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, including: the applicant has obtained a four-year or above full-time bachelor's degree in veterinary medicine or agronomy (animal medicine major) and the core subjects studied meet the requirements; the applicant has the qualifications recognised by the council to exercise the profession of veterinary surgeons outside Macao. Only those who meet these two necessary conditions will pass the review and be issued with the veterinary professional accreditation certificate. Applicants must also submit a registration application to IAM before exercising the profession. Qualified veterinary surgeons must complete the above procedures in accordance with the law before they can be engaged in veterinary clinical care and other activities that must be performed by a veterinary surgeon in Macao. Otherwise, they will be regarded as practicing the profession without a license.

According to the provisions of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, members of the sector must abide by the statutory professional obligations, the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, the standards and technical instructions for the exercise of the profession, etc. Failure to do so may constitute a disciplinary offence. The Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals may, in accordance with its authority, initiate legal proceedings against veterinary surgeons suspected of disciplinary offences, and when necessary, propose the application of the precautionary measure of suspension of the suspect's registration to the Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM.

In order to let the sector of veterinary profession understand the relevant legal content and their rights and obligations, the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals and IAM have recently held two talks to introduce the professional obligations and codes of practice to the sector in detail. In the future, various types of professional exchange events will be held to facilitate the sector’s fulfilment of duties and social responsibilities in accordance with the law, improving the professional veterinary service level.

Relevant information on certification of veterinary professional accreditation and registration of veterinary surgeons can be found on the dedicated website of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (www.cpmv.gov.mo) and the Macao Animal Health Control Website of IAM (www.iam.gov.mo/canil).