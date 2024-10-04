Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI #4 and Criminal DLS arrest in Jeffersonville

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1007197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                  

STATION:     St. Albans          

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 and Church Street, Jeffersonville

VIOLATION:  DUI #4 & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:   James Ditullio                                

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Ditullio was stopped for a defective equipment violation.  While on the traffic stop, he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment, and it was determined that his driver's license was criminally suspended due to failure to comply with interlock device requirements. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Following completion of processing he was released to a sober party.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    10/09/24 @ 12:30 PM      

COURT: Lamoille Superior, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

