St. Albans Barracks // DUI #4 and Criminal DLS arrest in Jeffersonville

CASE#: 24A1007197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 and Church Street, Jeffersonville

VIOLATION: DUI #4 & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: James Ditullio

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Ditullio was stopped for a defective equipment violation. While on the traffic stop, he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment, and it was determined that his driver's license was criminally suspended due to failure to comply with interlock device requirements. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Following completion of processing he was released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/24 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Lamoille Superior, Criminal Division

