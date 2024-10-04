St. Albans Barracks // DUI #4 and Criminal DLS arrest in Jeffersonville
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1007197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 and Church Street, Jeffersonville
VIOLATION: DUI #4 & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: James Ditullio
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Ditullio was stopped for a defective equipment violation. While on the traffic stop, he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment, and it was determined that his driver's license was criminally suspended due to failure to comply with interlock device requirements. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Following completion of processing he was released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/24 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Lamoille Superior, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.