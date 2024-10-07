SWITCHED AT DEATH - Multiple Film Festival Award-Winning Comedy Film Available on Major VOD Streaming Platforms

SWITCHED AT DEATH - Poster Switched at Death - 1 Switched at Death - 2 Switched at Death - 3 Switched at Death - 4

It’s The Retirement Home People are Dying to get into!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Random Media and Home Invasion Studios, in association with High Star Entertainment , announce the highly anticipated streaming release of Switched at Death, a side-splitting comedy that has captured audiences and judges alike, winning over a dozen film festival awards. Directed by celebrated filmmaker and comedian David Merry, Switched at Death stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Alex Kolanko, Meeland Nicola, Jamie Sherman and Lawrene Denkers and is the story of a self-centered computer analyst who moves into the retirement home of the only person he hasn't pissed off, his wife's grandmother. As he starts learning how to play well with others in the world of the geriatrics, he inadvertently uncovers a sinister enterprise, forcing him to try and save his marriage and his new friends… without getting himself killed.The distribution agreement was negotiated with Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists.Switched at Death FILM FESTIVAL ACCOLADES INCLUDE:Winner “Best Feature Film” 2024 Rome International Movie AwardsWinner “Best First Time Director” 2024 Rome International Movie AwardsWinner “Best Comedy Film” 2024 Los Angeles Film AwardsWinner “Best First Time Director” 2024 Los Angeles Film AwardsWinner “Best Feature Film” 2024 Madrid International Movie AwardsWinner “Best First Time Director” 2024 Madrid International Movie AwardsWinner “Best Costume Design” 2024 Madrid International Movie AwardsWinner “Best Comedy Film” 2023 New York International Film AwardsWinner “Best First Time Director” 2023 New York International Film AwardsFinalist “Best Feature Film” 2024 Manchester Lift Off Film FestivalFinalist 2024 Prague International Film AwardsFinalist “Best Feature Narrative” 2023 Sydney Lift Off Film FestivalFinalist “Best Feature Narrative” 2023 Melbourne Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” Best Feature Film” 2024 Madrid International Movie Awards“Official Selection” Best First Time Director” 2024 Madrid International Movie Awards“Official Selection” Best First Time Director 2024 London Director Awards“Official Selection” Best Comedy Director 2024 London Director Awards“Official Selection” 2024 Berlin Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2024 Toronto Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2024 New York Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2024 Tokyo Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2024 Austin Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2024 Barcelona Indie Filmmakers Festival“Official Selection” 2023 London Lift Off Film Festival“Official Selection” 2023 Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes – Milan – AthensWinner “Best Screenplay” 2019 Canada International Film FestivalFinalist “Best Screenplay” 2020 Houston Comedy Film FestivalFinalist “International Screenplay” 2020 Portland Comedy Film FestivalFinalist “Best Screenplay” 2020 Atlanta Comedy Film FestivalQuarter-Finalist “Best Screenplay” 2020 Mediterranean Film Festival CannesSemi-Finalist “Best Screenplay” 2020 StoryPros International Screenplay ContestFinalist “Best Feature Screenplay” 2020 Paris Lift-Off Film FestivalLOGLINE: Forced to move into a retirement home, Gerald uncovers a sinister enterprise and tries to save his marriage and his new friends… without getting himself killed.FULL SYNOPSIS:After Gerald Etrics wife Liz kicks him out of the house, Gerry calls everyone he knows but nobody wants him. After one last call he finds lodging with the only person that will take him in… his wife’s grandmother Barbara Mason, at the Sunset retirement home. His lifestyle and that of the home don’t exactly jibe, but after several weeks, Gerry embraces the move and becomes the new activities director. Selling beer, taking bets on football and teaching classes like blackjack and mixology, the residents soon love having Gerry around.However, the owner of the retirement home, Viktor, thinks differently. He wants Gerry out! When Gerry’s new friend Saul’s wife mysteriously dies, Gerry investigates and realizes healthy seniors are passing away in abundance and bank accounts are being emptied. He soon realizes an international crime ring is operating at the Sunset retirement home. And in a plot twist you won’t expect, Gerry and his new friend Saul find themselves with an oddball team of recruits in a covert, paramilitary action that’s soon deployed overseas. To escape, Gerry must devise a plan to try to save his new friends… and his marriage in the process – without getting himself killed.ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS:Director, Writer - David Merry is the President and Managing Partner of Home Invasion Studios. For over 30 years David has performed his comedy/magic around the world, 54 countries at the latest count. He has appeared and/or contributed to such television shows as Kids in the Hall, SCTV, Just for Laughs, America’s Funniest People and Last Comic Standing. He is a multiple nominee at the Canadian Comedy awards, is a member of the Writers Guild of Canada, ACTRA and as of November 2023 is a multi-award-winning Director.In 2019 he co-created, co-wrote and directed the Comedy/Golf/Travel/Revenge show “Off the Hozzle” which aired on the CBS Sports Network in the US and TSN in Canada. Dave currently is the Executive Producer, Director and Writer on NTD TV’s new comedy show “A Little Sketchy”. Their first order for the series is quite possibly the largest in Canadian TV comedy history at a staggering 42 episodes.Dave has written 30 comedic training videos and countless online comedy videos & political spoofs for clients. He is an award-winning writer having written four TV series, six sit-com pilots, nine feature length screenplays, two web series and six short films. In April 2019 Dave, Marty Putz and Larry Horowitz won Best Feature Screenplay at the Canada International Film Festival for their comedy “Switched at Death”. It then went on to become a Finalist in the 2020 Houston, Atlanta and Portland Comedy Film Festivals, The Paris Lift-Off Film Festival and was a Semifinalist in the 2020 StoryPros International Screenplay Contest and the Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes. Knowing they had a good script Switched at Death the feature film was shot in the spring of 2023 directed by Dave and produced by Bruno Marino of High Star Entertainment. It won Best Comedy Film and Best First Time Director at both the 2024 New York International Film Awards and the Rome International Movie Awards. It currently is an “Official Selection” in film festivals in Los Angeles, Cannes, Sydney, Melbourne, London, Barcelona and Budapest.Dave and Larry have optioned two other screenplays, their suspense thriller “The Cage” which won Best Screenplay at the New York Tri State International Film Festival and a feature length action film “The Harvest” for Triality Productions out of Paris France.Writer, Marty Putz - Marty Putz began his comedy career in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. His popularity on the University & College circuit in both Canada and the US led to winning “Campus Comedian of the year.” An appearance at the “Just For Laughs” International Comedy Festival landed Marty the hosting position on Fox’s Emmy award winning kids show “Not Just News”.Urged by agents and better weather Marty made the move to Los Angeles, happily calling it home for the last 20 years. Appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, Fox’s “Comic Strip Live” and Comedy Centrals “Make Me Laugh_”, continued to establish him in the world of comedy. Ever expanding, Marty created, wrote and produced two seasons of the Canadian Gemini award winning television show “The Tournament” for CBC Canada, a mockumentary comedy series loosely based on his beloved peewee hockey days. “The Tournament” garnered rave reviews from both The New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle which led to the BBC version, “The Cup” and the Fox pilot “Hopeville”. Shortly thereafter Marty created, wrote and starred in the television pilot “Marty’s Party” for the Cartoon Network.Writer, Cathy Merry - Cathy Merry has been around comedy for 35 years being married to comedian, writer and director David Merry. This is Cathy’s first feature film as a writer and was instrumental in format, punch up and problem solving getting many of the funniest scenes in Switched at Death to where they needed to end. Her attention to detail kept Marty and Dave on course, never letting them stray from the storyline.STREAMING RELEASE Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: David MerryWriters: David Merry, Marty Putz, Cathy MerryProducer: Bruno MarinoMusic: Carlos LopesRunning Time: 141 minutes // Production Year: 2023Audio Language: EnglishGenre: Comedy, DramaRating: TV-PGAvailability/Price: The Video on Demand/VOD release debuted widely beginning 10/08/24. It is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.SOCIAL MEDIA:Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15599312/?ref_=nm_knf_t_2 About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.About SAVANT ARTISTS:Savant Artists represents and consults with filmmakers who have finished their feature-length films. It advocates for filmmakers with all of the major and many regional film festivals. The company also advises on all aspects of distribution from traditional (theatrical, DVD, TV, VOD, streaming, foreign) to DIY and hybrid models. Savant Artists has represented narratives of all genres, documentaries on many diverse topics, tv series, and foreign language films from all over the world. The company is currently proudly producing feature films from promising new filmmakers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK& MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #© 2024 Switch at Death

TRAILER - Switched at Death

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.