Prime Minister Golob: "Electricity is a force connecting us all in the greater good"

SLOVENIA, October 3 - This year marks a century since electricity first travelled the distance between two Slovenian towns. It was the moment when power was transferred from its source in the Fala Hydro Power Plant to the Laško transformer station, nearly 80 kilometres away, an important milestone that enabled the industrialisation and modernisation of our country.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Golob said that it was only right to celebrate the 100th anniversary of power transmission together as it represented an integral part of development, not only of electrical energy but also of society as a whole. "On this symbolic occasion of the 100th anniversary of transmission, we are standing at a crossroads when we must essentially decide how to change the product mix in the country. How to say goodbye to coal, on the one hand, and to reach a decision on the other about whether to give the nuclear option a chance to continue production in the existing facility and to expand its capacities," said the Prime Minister. He added that this decision should be reached by the end of November. During this time, an intervention Act is being drafted concerning the continued generation of power in the Šalek Valley.

"The energy sector is at a turning point due to the climate crisis, which affects all of us each day, each year, although this year has been less catastrophic in terms of consequences compared to last year’s floods and the fires the year before that. The climate crisis is something we must learn to live with," said the Prime Minister. He emphasised the importance of preparedness for such challenges awaiting us in the future. According to him, the services ensuring this development in Slovenia are among the best in the world. This will allow us to carry out the green transition as effectively as possible, with minimal disruptions for users and at optimal prices. He expressed satisfaction with the mass penetration of renewable sources and the storage of electrical energy.

The Prime Minister called attention to the energy crisis a few years ago, which also affected Slovenia. "It was a difficult period not just in terms of rising prices but in all respects, including the security of supply, prices and the companies’ liquidity position," said the Prime Minister, thanking the top management in the electricity sector for their cooperation with the Government at the time. "It enabled us to work together in preparing measures that did not affect either the people or the business sector. At the same time, the Government acted fast to draw 800 million euros from the liquidity system, most of which has already been put back into the system. This is an example of cooperation and trust in professionals," said the Prime Minister. He added that Slovenia came out of the energy crisis among the best in Europe. "That is partly why inflation is so low today."

The Prime Minister added that Eles was undoubtedly unparalleled in its integration with neighbouring networks. "This will be crucial when we decide on the construction of a new nuclear power plant unit," said the Prime Minister, adding that excellent connectivity would be essential in the next decade, with Slovenia unfortunately being more dependent on imports before the completion of the new block. "Without great and strong connectivity, the construction of such a big unit would be practically impossible for our system," said the Prime Minister.

"Electricity is a special force in the universe connecting us all in the greater good," concluded Prime Minister Golob.