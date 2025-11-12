State Secretary Neva Grašič at the quadrilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers

SLOVENIA, November 12 - This year’s meeting was hosted by Martin Frick, Director of the Office for Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein, and attended by Neva Grašič, State Secretary at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs; Nikolaus Marschik, Secretary General for Foreign Affairs at the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs; and Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions addressed a broad range of current European and international issues. The deputy ministers reviewed the ongoing consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, underlining the importance of sustained cooperation in delivering humanitarian, technical and development assistance. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in pursuit of a just and lasting peace and emphasised the need to establish the conditions for fair and sustainable post-war reconstruction.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, participants exchanged views and stressed the importance of maintaining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. State Secretary Grašič reiterated that a two-state solution, grounded in full respect for international law, remains the only viable path towards lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on transatlantic relations and the EU–US strategic dialogue. The participants explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in Europe – both within the European Union and, more broadly, with third countries. They expressed support for the European Political Community as a valuable platform for wider political dialogue and crisis prevention, and highlighted the need to strengthen the Single Market to reinforce the EU’s global competitiveness.