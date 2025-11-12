Government Visit to the Goriška Region

SLOVENIA, November 12 - During a regional visit to the Goriška region, the Prime Minister and ministers met with local representatives to discuss the development challenges and opportunities of the area. In Vipava, the Government also held a “field” 178th regular session, at which it adopted a decision to establish a public institution for contemporary dance and took note of the signing of a letter of intent aimed at acquiring the status of a public university.

