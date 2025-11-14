Minister Boštjančič: »Investments in knowledge, health and security are investments in the future«

SLOVENIA, November 14 - The Minister underlined that the government’s main priorities include investments in healthcare, education, research and housing policy, as these are areas that had been significantly neglected in the past. He emphasized that the government is pursuing a responsible fiscal policy that enables investments in sustainable development – from the construction of new university faculties to the establishment of the country’s largest data centre.

Minister Boštjančič expressed satisfaction that the government has reached agreements with municipalities on the level of per capita funding (povprečnina) each year of its mandate, amounting to EUR 835 for the next period, and that it has implemented several key reforms, including the public sector pay reform, the pension reform and the introduction of the long-term care system.

He noted that these efforts have also been recognised internationally, as all major credit rating agencies upgraded Slovenia’s rating over the past year, confirming the country’s fiscal stability and credibility.

The Minister also referred to increased security-related expenditures, which he described as a necessity in light of changing global circumstances. During his recent visit to China, he said, investors even suggested issuing a »Luka Dončić bond«, illustrating Slovenia’s growing visibility and positive reputation abroad.

