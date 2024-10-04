Managed Print Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $66.43 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.1%

Managed Print Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The managed print services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.88 billion in 2023 to $46.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction initiatives, increased printing complexity, rising awareness of environmental sustainability, growth in mobile printing, complexity of print infrastructure, focus on core competencies, globalization of business operations, integration with enterprise content management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Managed Print Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The managed print services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $66.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing digital transformation initiatives, shift to hybrid work environments, focus on user authentication and access control, advancements in print analytics, growth in 3d printing, focus on user experience, focus on sustainability and green printing. Major trends in the forecast period include remote print management, data analytics and predictive maintenance, print fleet optimization, device and document security, vendor consolidation and partnerships, subscription-based models, managed document services (mds), artificial intelligence (ai) and automation.

Growth Driver Of The Managed Print Services Market

The increase in print security spending is expected to drive the market for managed print services going forward. Print security refers to the secure management of print devices and related infrastructure. Managed printing aids the company in enhancing document security and environmental sustainability.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Managed Print Services Market Growth?

Key players in the managed print services market include ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Novatech Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ingram Micro Inc., SCC Document Services, Print Audit, Brother UK Ltd., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Epson America Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Comarch SA, Unisys Corporation, Amdocs Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies Inc.), Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Managed Print Services Market Size?

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in managed print services market. Major companies operating in the managed print service market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as cloud-based solutions to improve flexibility and strengthen their market position.

How Is The Global Managed Print Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Print Management, Device Management, Discovery and Design, Document Imaging

2) By Channel Type: Printer/Copier Manufacturers, System Integrators/Resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

3) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid

4) By Organization Type: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Managed Print Services Market

North America was the largest region in the managed print services market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the managed print services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Managed Print Services Market Definition

Managed print services refer to the outsourcing all print-related work for a company to cut costs and boost efficiency. These services are offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company's document output.

Managed Print Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global managed print services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Managed Print Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed print services market size, managed print services market drivers and trends, managed print services market major players, managed print services competitors' revenues, managed print services market positioning, and managed print services market growth across geographies. The managed print services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

