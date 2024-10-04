Global Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The naval vessels and surface combatants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $38.04 billion in 2023 to $39.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to naval power projection and deterrence, international cooperation and naval alliances, focus on multi-mission capabilities, modernization and fleet expansion programs, shifts in naval strategies and doctrine.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The naval vessels and surface combatants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in naval shipbuilding industry, focus on integrated command and control systems, adaptation to asymmetric threats, rise in naval modernization programs, shift towards electrification and energy efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market

The increasing maritime trade is expected to propel the growth of the naval vessels and surface combatants market going forward. Maritime trade refers to the exchange of goods, commodities, and services through shipping and navigation on oceans, seas, and other waterways. Naval vessels and surface combatants contribute to maritime trade by providing security, safeguarding shipping routes, and ensuring the protection of valuable cargo, thereby facilitating safe and uninterrupted international trade.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, Naval Group, BAE Systems plc, Navantia SA, Fincantieri SpA, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., United Shipbuilding Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, Saab Group, Kockums AB, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Oshkosh Defense LLC, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Boustead Naval Shipyard, Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Corporation, Shipyard De Hoop, Austal Limited, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market Size?

Major companies operating in the naval vessels and surface combatants market are developing state-of-the-art products, such as Gowind corvette to meet the specific requirements of the navy. The Gowind Corvette is a multi-mission surface combatant designed for naval defense operations and maritime security roles.

How Is The Global Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Aircraft Carrier, Battleship, Cruiser, Destroyer, Frigate, Destroyer Escort, Other Types

2) By System: Marine engine system, Weapon launch system, Sensor system, Control system, Electrical system, Auxiliary system

3) By Application: Search and rescue, Combat operations, Mine countermeasures (MCM) operations, Coastal surveillance, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Naval Vessels And Surface Combatants Market Definition

Naval vessels and surface combatants are a kind of naval warships equipped with armaments for fighting on the water's surface. These are employed to hinder the enemy from moving military forces and, if required, to confront them.

