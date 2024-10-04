Maintenance Management: The digital transformation is making its way into the hospitality industry

By centralizing data, tickets, documents, and deadlines related to the equipment, Timly ensures transparency Complete overview with the Timly inventory management software

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled at an altitude of 700 meters and home to a restaurant recognized by the Gault & Millau guide, Hotel Sonnenberg in Kriens has chosen Timly to digitalize its maintenance management to make focusing on the customer even easier.Hospitality: Digitalization for Effective MaintenanceAt the heart of hospitality excellence lies rigorous maintenance management, essential regaring the safety and satisfaction of guests. Before adopting Timly, Hotel Sonnenberg's handling of breakdowns and repairs was impeccable but relied on manual processes. Cornel Untersee, Deputy Technical Manager, explains: “Before Timly, reports came in via SMS, phone, and email, which made the processes very cumbersome.”Aware of the importance of responsiveness for the smooth operation of its facilities, the technical team at Hotel Sonnenberg sought a more structured and digital solution. Thus, Timly emerged as a key ally in improving the operational efficiency of the establishment.An Efficient Ticketing System for Simplified and Planned ManagementThanks to Timly, Hotel Sonnenberg has streamlined its handling of breakdowns and defects with the introduction of a ticketing system. In the blink of an eye, technical managers can now view all reported incidents, receive photos of breakdowns, track the status of repairs, and check the history of the affected equipment.This system allows the technical team to effectively organize maintenance, taking into account not only current breakdowns but also past repairs. This ensures increased responsiveness and optimal management of hotel assets."We mainly use the ticketing system to quickly receive reports and respond as quickly as possible. As soon as a ticket is created, we review the complete history of the affected equipment to ensure rapid and thorough resolution of issues."– Cornel Untersee, Deputy Technical Manager of Hotel SonnenbergAn Innovative Solution to Ensure Maintenance ManagementIn addition to effectively managing breakdowns, Timly enables Hotel Sonnenberg to track important deadlines related to the regulatory maintenance of its equipment, such as fire extinguishers. With the deadline management feature, teams receive automatic notifications when maintenance is required, thus ensuring compliance and safety.Besides the ticketing system, Hotel Sonnenberg also uses Timly for its asset management and equipment traceability, with QR code labels attached to each machine. A simple scan provides instant access to information related to a piece of equipment, whether it's a maintenance report, technical document, or repair history.In collaboration with Timly, Hotel Sonnenberg has modernized and optimized its maintenance and inventory management , providing a smooth and secure customer experience. With an efficient ticketing system and centralized asset management, the establishment continues to blend Swiss tradition with technological innovation for the delight of its guests.

